City of Pensacola’s 2020 budget includes funds for park restoration, police vehicles

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A budget workshop meeting was held Wednesday in Pensacola where city leaders discussed the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget. Highlights from the budget include a $3.9 million investment in city parks and community centers. These funds come from the city’s local option sales tax fund.

The city currently owns 93 parks, seven community resource centers, two multi-use facilities and one gymnasium. About $3.9 million in the proposed budget will go to restoring and renovating some of the parks and facilities.

The local option sales tax fund will also pay for new police vehicles and mobile data terminals to be placed in police and fire vehicles. The city also has pay increased proposed for police and other city employees.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson told News 5 the pay increases are going to help retain talented city employees in Pensacola. Robinson said the proposed budget comes with no tax increases.

Read the full proposed budget for Pensacola here

Two public hearings to adopt the budget are tentatively set for Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

