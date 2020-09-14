City of Pensacola under State of Emergency

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Mayor declared the city under State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Sally.
The path of the storm is tracking to make landfall early Tuesday morning. Pensacola can see rain as early as Monday afternoon.
