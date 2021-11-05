City of Pensacola to replace trees lost by Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced Nov. 5 that 300 trees will be planted throughout the city.

The trees are being planted as part of the city’s Tree Refurbishment Plan, according to a news release from the City of Pensacola.

Park canopies that were destroyed by Hurricane Sally will hopefully be restored by the new plan, according to the release.

Trees will be selected based on how well they’ll do in the park’s individual environments, according to the release.

Trees will be planted in these Pensacola Parks: