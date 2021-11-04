City of Pensacola to install new four-way stop

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced Nov. 4 that a new four-way stop will be installed in Pensacola.

The new four-way stop was created to improve the visibility concerns for the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Romana St. in Pensacola, according to a news release from the City of Pensacola.

The four-way stop will include advanced warning signs, stop bars and crosswalk enhancements, according to the release.

The project is expected to be completed on Nov. 12, according to the release.

