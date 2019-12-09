City of Pensacola targeted in cyber attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola appears to have been targeted in a cyber attack.

The city posted the following on Facebook on Monday:

The City of Pensacola has experienced a cyber incident, and we have disconnected much of our city network until the issue can be resolved. Our IT Department is working diligently to resolve the issue. In the meantime, some city services have been impacted, including:

– City emails and phones

– 311 customer service

– Online payments including Pensacola Energy and City of Pensacola Sanitation Services

*911 and emergency services are NOT impacted and continue to operate*

*Online permitting is still available at my governmentonline.com*

Please be patient with us as we work to restore all services. City of Pensacola

