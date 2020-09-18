City of Pensacola Sanitation customers to receive garbage pickup twice next week

CANTONMENT, Fla. (CBS NEWSPATH) -- The fire trucks and rescue vehicles kept passing her house even after Elaine Hulgan, 76, wrote "IN ATTIC HELP" on the front door, so Hulgan's 84-year-old husband resorted to his best emergency signal: an ear-splitting whistle.

The noise rose above the din, and a firefighter on a Jet Ski soon rescued the couple and their two dogs off the front stoop of their brick home.