Unedited press release from the City of Pensacola
City of Pensacola Sanitation Services will be modified next week so that every customer will receive garbage pickup twice. Customers will receive garbage pickup (no recycling) twice during the week of Monday, Sept. 21.
The garbage pickup schedule next week will be as follows (applies to City of Pensacola Sanitation customers only):
- Monday and Tuesday customers will receive garbage pickup (no recycling) on Monday, Sept. 21 and Wednesday, Sept. 23.
- Wednesday and Thursday customers will receive garbage pickup (no recycling) on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 24.
Starting Monday, Sept. 21, City of Pensacola Sanitation will also begin to pickup yard debris on residents’ curbside. Please click here for more information about how to sort and place yard debris at the curb for pickup.
Please stay tuned to the City of Pensacola’s website and Facebook page for updates on Hurricane Sally and impacts to city services.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump administration grants $11.6 billion in aid to Puerto Rico
- Power, water slowly returning in Escambia County, FL
- California woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
- Drone video shows Sally’s damage in Fort Morgan
- City of Pensacola Sanitation customers to receive garbage pickup twice next week