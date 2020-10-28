City of Milton opens shelter ahead of Hurricane Zeta

MILTON Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton in Santa Rosa County has opened an emergency shelter ahead of Hurricane Zeta making landfall Wednesday.

The city sent a note Wednesday morning that residents should have all of there emergency preparations in place as rain and strong winds are expected.

Shelter information:

The Milton Community Center is located at 5629 Byrom Street, Milton.

Open until 7 a.m. Thursday, October 29th

The shelter will serve as a special needs, general population, and pet-friendly emergency shelter.

Please bring bedding, food, water, prescription medications and other essential items only.

Cots will not be provided.

Read the full press release from the city below:

Hurricane Zeta Status Report as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020:

City staff are closely monitoring Hurricane Zeta. Current forecast tracks show the storm passing to our west. Expected impacts in the Milton area include rain and tropical storm to hurricane force winds. Tornadoes spawned off the hurricane and flooding of low-lying areas are also possible. Storm conditions are expected to arrive early evening, Wednesday, October 28th and persist through early Thursday morning.

• Residents should have completed all emergency preparations at time.

At 10 a.m. today, October 28th, an emergency shelter has opened at the Milton Community Center for residents of Santa Rosa County. The shelter will serve as a special needs, general population, and pet-friendly emergency shelter. It will remain open until 7 a.m. Thursday, October 29th. Please bring bedding, food, water, prescription medications and other essential items only. Cots will not be provided. The Milton Community Center is located at 5629 Byrom Street, Milton.

• COVID-19 testing at the Milton Community Center on Wednesday, October 28th and Friday, October 30th will continue as scheduled.

• Currently, all City of Milton Sanitation Services will continue as scheduled, with the exception of Commercial Recycling, which will not be collected on Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Recycling will be collected on Wednesday, November 4th.

• City Public Works will complete all necessary storm preparations before the close of business today. The City has placed Cover Weights over manholes in areas subject to flooding. These 250 lb. weights prevent the manhole coverings from lifting off due to rising waters. These weights can substantially damage a vehicle and should be avoided. Please see the picture below for an example of a Manhole Cover Weight.

• Currently, City Hall will remain open for normal hours of operation, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• For more information, visit the City’s Facebook page @MiltonFlorida or website: www.miltonfl.org

