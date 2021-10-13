City of Milton looking to fill vacant City Council seat

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton announced Oct. 13 that they are looking to fill the vacant seat on the Milton City Council. 

Milton City residents are encouraged to apply for the position.

Residents must confirm residency prior to applying, according to a news release from the City of Milton. 

Residents are required to complete an application and submit a current resume by the deadline.

The City Clerk will then review all applications and eligible applicants will present their qualifications at the Executive Committee Meeting.

The deadline to apply online is Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. 

Late submissions will not be accepted, according to the release. 

The Executive Committee Meeting will be held Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 6378 Dixon St.

The vacant seat is Ward one, Seat one. The appointee will fill the seat until the 2022 election, according to the release.

