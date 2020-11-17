City of Destin welcomes four new faces to city council

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has four new faces on the City Council, including a new Mayor Pro Tem.

The following are the new members sworn into council on Monday:
  • Councilman Dewey Destin (Mayor Pro Tem)
  • Councilwoman Terésa Hebert
  • Councilman Johnny King
  • Councilman Kevin Schmidt

The four outgoing council members are Chatham Morgan, Parker Destin, Cyron Marler and Steven Menchel.

