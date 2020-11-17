City of Destin welcomes four new faces to city council

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has four new faces on the City Council, including a new Mayor Pro Tem.
The following are the new members sworn into council on Monday:
- Councilman Dewey Destin (Mayor Pro Tem)
- Councilwoman Terésa Hebert
- Councilman Johnny King
- Councilman Kevin Schmidt
The four outgoing council members are Chatham Morgan, Parker Destin, Cyron Marler and Steven Menchel.
