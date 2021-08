DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin released a News Release saying the city has signed a State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Fred.

The cities facilities are closed and will remain closed throughout Monday, Aug 16. All after school activities and outdoor activities are also cancelled until further notice. For updates on the City of Destin, you can visit their Facebook here or their website here.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency on Friday, Aug. 13.