City of Destin begins Leave no Trace challenge

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Beach season is in full swing meaning it is time to talk about beach trash.

A fun post is going around social media reminding residents and tourists to be more like animals.

The City of Destin says each month they will host a beach clean-up event to encourage locals and visitors to ‘Leave No Trace.’

Those that participate in the challenge and activities can use the hashtag #LeaveNoTraceChallenge to be featured by the city.

You can also participate in the Adopt-A-Street program and commit to cleaning a certain area of the city.