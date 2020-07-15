City mulls options for Confederate monument’s new home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council voted Tuesday night to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola. Now, the mayor’s office must decide what to do with it.

A few options have already been discussed as potential landing spots for the monument. Destroying the monument isn’t an option the city has discussed.

“In my mind, I don’t see it being taken down and destroyed but rather relocated to another location,” said councilman P.C. Wu at Tuesday night’s meeting.

St. John’s Cemetery, located at 301 N. G St., is one potential landing spot.

The cemetery is historic. It was established in 1876 with the goal of creating a public burial site without restrictions based on religion, race or social class.

Another landing spot could be with the University of West Florida Historic Trust, which manages several museums in downtown Pensacola.

“I would like to see us have a place to put that where we can as a community come together and decide how we should express our history,” Council President Jewel Cannada-Wynn said.

The city’s removal of the Confederate monument in downtown comes as calls for racial equality grow louder across the nation. A memorandum issued by city staff says the monument does not help create an inclusive environment in Pensacola for all races.

The next steps for the city include hiring a contractor qualified to remove a historical monument. This process could take 30-90 days and will be pricey, though a price has not yet been determined.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday cost would be covered by city funds or possibly by the party who accepts the monument.

Pensacola activist Durrell Palmer, founder of imhumantoo.org, said he’s glad the monument is coming down but there is still work to do.

“I think we have bigger issues that we need to work upon,” Palmer said. “I just feel like if we took that monument down today, I don’t think tomorrow you would see better opportunities for African Americans.”

The city council has remained adamant the monument’s removal and relocation must be done respectfully.

