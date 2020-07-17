City covers Confederate names, phrases on monument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has covered up plaques on the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola.

The city plans to bring down the monument, a decision made Tuesday night, but it could take 30 to 90 days for the right contractor to be hired.

City leaders have said they want to make sure the removal and relocation of the monument is done respectfully.

In the meantime, the city has covered names of Stephen Mallory, Jefferson Davis, a phrase, “Our Confederate Dead,” and names of others who were honored on the monument.

Crews were seen putting up a blue tarp over the plaques on Friday morning.

