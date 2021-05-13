City council to vote on removing Confederate flag from Pensacola Police uniforms

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council will vote Thursday night on whether to remove Confederate imagery from Pensacola Police uniforms and vehicles.

Currently, PPD badges, patches and patrol vehicles display five flags that used to fly over Pensacola, including the “Stars and Bars” Confederate national flag.

Many believe this is a symbol of racism and want it removed. The recommendation to remove the imagery was brought up about three months ago by the Citizens Police Advisory Committee.

“I’ve seen how much damage it can do if a black or brown person sees an officer walk down the street or in a patrol car and see that,” one committee member said. “It’s a big deal.”

The Pensacola City Council will discuss this issue tonight and whether it will spend $290,000 from its general fund to replace patches, badges and decals on its patrol vehicles. The city previously spent about $135,000 to remove a Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola.

“We seem to believe this was a priority from the committee,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. ”We are asking the council to effectuate the action that committee took.”

Robinson said if approved, the Confederate national flag will be replaced with the Florida state flag on the badges and other items.

The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. WKRG News 5 will update this story when the council’s decision is finalized.