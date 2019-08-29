Citizen alerts deputies to car burglar in parking lot

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A citizen alerted Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies to a man trying to break into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fort Walton Beach area business Wednesday.

Responding deputies were able to quickly locate the suspect, who the witness says had been running a string into window seals in an attempt to unlock doors at 610 Eglin Parkway.

37-year old Cameron Barber had several feet of brown string on him, fashioned into loops with knots. A subsequent search of Barber also turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Barber is charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, loitering and prowling, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug equipment.