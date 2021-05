WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are injured after a strange accident Monday morning near DeFuniak Springs.

Walton County Fire Rescue says a bolt of lightning struck the interstate Monday morning causing road damage. A piece of the road going airborne, striking a truck windshield.





Walton County Fire Rescue wants to remind residents to slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.