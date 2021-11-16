Christmas and Winter activities in Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — Winter is here and WKRG News 5 has put together a list of Northwest Florida’s most festive events!

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

PENSACOLA CHRISTMAS PARADE: The city of Pensacola Christmas parade is happening at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade includes almost 100 entries, eight bands from Escambia County, Santa Rosa County and New Orleans. The parade also features the nationally renowned Blue Angels flight team and a host of organizations from around the region. Preceding the parade is the 1.2 miles Christmas Parade Dash, sponsored by the Pensacola Runners Association. All profits of the Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade go to the local high school band booster organizations. Over $25,000 has been donated to area high schools. Sponsors for the 2021 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade include Cox Communications, My Pensacola Credit Union, T-Mobile and WKRG News 5.

WINTER ART MARKET: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1060 N. Guillemard St. in Pensacola. 20 local artisans and student vendors will sell handmade goods including artisan coffee, jewelry, holiday ornaments and art crafts! Artists from the First City Art Center (FCAC) will also sell art pieces from their “Gallery 1060 Holiday Show” live demonstrations. The event will also collect gently used coats for the Gulf Coast Kid’s House. For more information, click here.

FORT WALTON BEACH CHRISTMAS PARADE: The 2021 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. along Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street. This year’s theme is Christmas Characters! The public is invited to gather along Eglin Parkway to watch the parade and cheer on their favorite characters. Anyone interested in having a float in the parade can download the application here.

OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Walton Schoolhouse Museum in Fort Walton Beach at 139 Miracle Strip Parkway South East. Admission is free to enter the 110-year-old house. Children can enjoy crafts, old fashioned games and toys and light refreshments. For more information, click here.

SWING INTO THE SEASON: Saturday, Nov. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Warrior’s Hall in the Whitehurst Municipal Building. The event will hold a ceremony for 80th Anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack and feature live music from “Hashtag Swing.” The event includes dancing, music, food and a cash bar. You can purchase tickets online or in person at City Hall.

CITY OF DESTIN CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: The City of Destin is hosting its 35th annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Destin Community Center of Stahlman Avenue and will be held outdoors. A visit from Santa Claus is expected as well as live entertainment from Destin Elementary school. The city will also hold a food drive during the event, asking for a donation of a non-perishable food item.

DESTIN’S ‘JINGLE BELL ROCK’ CHRISTMAS PARADE: The 37th annual “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade. For those who wish to participate in the parade, email Recreation@cityofdestin.com to request an application. Applications must be received no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1, and can be dropped off in person at the Destin Community Center (101 Stahlman Ave), faxed to 850-654-8998, or email to recreation@cityofdestin.com. In lieu of an entry fee, each applicant must donate a toy, which will be given to a local charity. All donations can be dropped off at the Destin Community Center. Call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for more information.

