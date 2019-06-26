Chris Tomlin to perform at Pensacola Saenger Theatre

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 02: Chris Tomlin performs onstage during the 7th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for K-LOVE Fan Awards)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Christian Worship musician, Chris Tomlin will debut for the first time on the Saenger Theatre stage on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, charge by phone by calling 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for this show are $78.00, $52.50, $42.50 and $28.00 plus applicable service charge.

Chris Tomlin is one of the most heralded singer-songwriters in the world who has amassed an impressive body of work. As one of the most recognized and influential artists in any genre, it is estimated each week 20-30 million people sing one of his songs in worship. He has sold more than 8 million albums, 11.3 million digital tracks with 16 #1 singles. The Grammy® winner’s list of music awards include an American Music

Award, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, multiple BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards and more.

Chris’ tours have sold-out venues in major cities including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, The Forum in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Red Rocks, among many others. Recently, Chris became one of only four artists to ever receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 billion digital radio streams, the others include Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.

