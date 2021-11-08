Choral Society of Pensacola presents ‘Her Christmas’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Choral Society of Pensacola presents Music by Women from Five Centuries in “Her Christmas.”

The concert is set to run one night on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Society’s 80-voice chorus and the instrumental ensemble will perform under the direction of Peter Steenblik.

The event is hosted by The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and held in the newly renovated sanctuary.

The selected works by five historic figures will include:

Sister Juan Ines de la Cruz: a 17th century Mexican Nun, scholar, poet, and playwright

Anna Amalia Duchess of Sace-Weimar-Eisenach: 18th century German patron of the arts

Amy Beach: 19th and 20th century concert pianist, whose Gaelic Symphony was the first symphony to be composed and published by an American woman

Lili Boulanger: 20th century French musician who at the age of 19, was the first woman to win the esteemed Prix de Rome (Rome Prize) for composition.

“Her Christmas” also includes music from seven contemporary women, ranging from choral music to pop.

Tickets are available online through the Choral Society’s website and Facebook page. You can also find the event on Eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and military, $10 for students, and $15 for groups of ten or more.