Choice vs. Choice Action: Bringing mental awareness to Ft. Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Choice vs. Choice Action is a program one man is trying to bring down to the Fort Walton Beach community.

Life coach Andre Williams recently moved down to the area trying to bring a resource that will get the homeless, disabled, or anyone else the help they need.

Williams says, “In Chicago they had the mental health departments they had. They had full staff mental health facilities so it was easier to get people the help they wanted once they got into the program.”

Since moving down to Fort Walton Williams says there’s not a lot of help for residents which he knows will help many.

Williams says, “Mental and spiritual stability program trying to help out the people that suffer in these mental ways like this and to give them an aid that someone care.”

Hoping to reach the ones that haven’t been able to find the help they need.

“A lot of people in these situations if it doesn’t stick out to them… they won’t do it and they won’t see it,” says Williams. “This is a big topic because a lot of people are timid when it comes to sharing personal information about themselves.”

Williams has been reaching out to the county and even talked to the mayor to get all this started. He tells WKRG the mayor has been working with him, but in the meantime it’s time to bring more awareness to the issue.

William says, “There is so much that is being ignored here in Okaloosa County when it comes down to people getting help and that’s just one thing out of a large margin.”

Williams is looking for as much help as he can get and ask to email him at ChoiceAction24@gmail.com or call Andre Williams at (615) 894-1669.