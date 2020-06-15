Chipotle opens first Pensacola location

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In his Monday morning press conference, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced five of 11 members of a citizens advisory board, which will meet to discuss how to improve policing and public safety.

Robinson has committed to nominating Haley Morissette, a regional organizer for activist group Dream Defenders, and Kyle Cole, known for his activist group The Kyle Project Inc., to the board.