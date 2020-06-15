Chipotle opens first Pensacola location

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola finally has a Chipotle.

The popular Chipotle Mexican Grill opened last Thursday at 1674 East Nine Mile Road, Suite A in Pensacola.

The restaurant features a “Chipotlane,” a drive-they pickup lane where customers can pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The location is hiring.

