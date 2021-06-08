Children’s ministry director accused of hiding camera in bathroom released from jail



BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report for an Escambia County children’s ministry director accused of hiding a camera in a church bathroom offers new details behind his allegations.

David Patrick Nims, 38, is charged with video voyeurism on a child younger than 16. Nims was booked into the Escambia County jail Monday afternoon and released hours later on $10,000 bond.

An Escambia County arrest report says Nims was caught on his own surveillance camera setting up the camera in a men’s bathroom in the youth hallway at Calvary Baptist a Church, located at 6824 Pine Forest Road in the Bellview community.

A 14-year-old boy told deputies he noticed the camera pointed in his direction as he was using the bathroom. The report says the boy grabbed the camera and threw it away, before telling his youth pastor.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance video and found the camera was recording the boy use the bathroom. The camera captured Nims’ face and clothing, which was recognized by several witnesses, according to deputies.

Additionally, videos on the device show Nims could have also recorded a separate bathroom, as witnesses told investigators they didn’t recognize one of the bathrooms recorded on the camera.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Calvary Baptist Church leadership about the incident.

Pastor Walt Magaha declined to comment on camera due to the ongoing investigation but said the allegations against Nims are troubling.



Nims was a volunteer at the church, Magaha said. Nims has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with any minors besides family.

“We are grieved and saddened by the allegations and circumstances regarding the arrest of (David) Patrick Nims,” Magaha said. “We are in full cooperation with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and stand ready to provide care and ministry toward those affected as information is shared with us, if it is shared.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who believes they may be a victim of Nims or know someone may be, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.