Child shot, killed in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 7-year-old girl has been shot and killed – possibly by another small child, according to Pensacola Police.

This happened in the area of 611 N B Street shortly after 9 Saturday morning. Police have detained a man they say they found hiding in the yard, who had to be chased by officers.

The public information officer is gathering more information from investigators and will be updating the media shortly.

Stick with WKRG News 5 for this developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories