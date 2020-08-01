Child shot, killed in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 7-year-old girl has been shot and killed – possibly by another small child, according to Pensacola Police.

This happened in the area of 611 N B Street shortly after 9 Saturday morning. Police have detained a man they say they found hiding in the yard, who had to be chased by officers.

The public information officer is gathering more information from investigators and will be updating the media shortly.

Stick with WKRG News 5 for this developing story.

LATEST STORIES: