SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District.

Officials said a lifeguard was en route to one medical call when they were stopped by a bystander about the child. The bystander took the lifeguard to where a group of people were attempting to get the child back to shore. Witnesses allegedly told the lifeguard they saw the child floating face down in the water around 3 p.m..

The SWFD lifeguard then went in the water to help the group of people come back to shore. CPR was performed and some Advanced Life Support units were called to take the child to the hospital. The child was in critical condition at the time he left the beach. The incident occurred near Gulfview Heights Street.