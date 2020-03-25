UPDATE: OSCO says child found dead on Okaloosa Island murdered

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 03/25/2020 1:32pm: The following is a press release on the investigation from The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office Wednesday afternoon.
INFANT DIES IN MURDER/ATTEMPTED SUICIDE ON OKALOOSA ISLAND
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a five month old in an early morning murder and attempted suicide this morning. Deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. by a crew of workers. The baby boy was found deceased in a pick-up truck. An autopsy is being scheduled. The infant’s mother, a local resident, is undergoing medical treatment for her injury. Additional information will be released at a later time.
UPDATE 03/25/2020 1:23 pm:
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is investigating the child’s death as a domestic-violence related homicide and attempted suicide that took place this morning in a parking lot on Okaloosa Island.
Deputies were called to The Boardwalk parking lot around 7:30 a.m. by a crew of workers, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 5-month-old infant was found deceased in a pick-up truck.
His mother, a local resident, is currently undergoing medical treatment. An autopsy is being scheduled for the baby.
The sheriff’s office will have additional information at a later time.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Original story:
Deputies are investigating the death of a child on Okaloosa Island. According to the sheriff’s office, workers discovered the child in a truck in the parking lot of The Boardwalk Wednesday morning. Deputies have not said how the child died.
LATEST POSTS:
- Carnival deciding by Friday whether to extend suspensions
- Spain’s coronavirus deaths leap; Prince Charles now infected
- Increased sample collection in Escambia County uncovers new COVID-19 cases
- Deportee with sex offenses on both coasts caught in Arizona, CBP says
- Changes to state unemployment laws during COVID-19 crisis