Child dies in fatal Escambia County, Fla. crash, others injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers say an 11-year-old child died in a fatal crash on State Road 97 just south of Tungoil Rd. Saturday, while others involved were injured.

According to the report, a teen male was driving southbound on State Road 97 when he entered the northbound lane to try and pass other traffic in a no-passing zone.

Another vehicle, containing a driver and three passengers, attempted to make a left into the driveway but the teen hit the back of their vehicle.

Everyone involved in the accident was taken to the hospital with either minor or serious injuries. But a child was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

