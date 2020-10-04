Child dead and four injured after crash highway 97

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A child is dead and four are injured after a crash on highway 97 in Walnut Hill.
The crash happened around 9 AM. The 11-year-old child and four other people were rushed to the hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.
This is currently under investigation.
