Child dead and four injured after crash highway 97

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A child is dead and four are injured after a crash on highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened around 9 AM. The 11-year-old child and four other people were rushed to the hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

This is currently under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories