Child and animal abuse case prompts ‘She Stands; We Stand’ stickers

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Just weeks after video a child recorded to prove her father’s abuse surfaced, people around the U.S. are standing behind the daughter of Florida business owner Damon Becnel.



Members of the Facebook group ‘JUSTICE for the Daughter of Damon Becnel and her Pets’ created a sticker they hope will raise awareness and provide support through fundraising efforts.



The main person driving the design and fundraiser wants to only be known as “JB.” She is offering the stickers, and design to anyone else who wants one, or who wants to produce posters, stickers, bumper stickers or pins.



Money raised is being donated to Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Alaqua Animal Rescue. You can buy the stickers online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSVM71kGpmW3end5zJUUJGieOeTNS-hwsM9qmigkl7jWDaGw/viewform, or email support@shestandswestand.org for more information about the cause.



The 14-year-old victim’s mother says her daughter tried to report abuse by her father for years, but no one believed her, so she decided to take matters into her own hands, and installed hidden cameras in her home to catch the abuse on video.

Two videos were handed over to Okaloosa County, Florida Sheriff’s Deputies. One of them was given to news stations and posted online. After watching that full four-minute video, we now know this particular exchange was in response to the victim’s dog trying to protect her from her father.



In that video, the suspect, who deputies identify as Damon Becnel, can be seen screaming at his daughter and her dog. He gets in his daughter’s face several times, threatens her life, and even appears to headbutt her and push her to the ground, as she is heard crying.



He hits one of the dogs in his head repeatedly, shakes him, and even holds what deputies say is a knife to the dog’s throat, as he pulls the dog off the bed and onto the floor, choking him. Becnel’s daughter jumps on her father and screams for him to stop.



You can read more about what happened, and see video at https://www.wkrg.com/northwest-florida/florida-teen-installs-cameras-in-home-to-prove-parental-abuse/ .

