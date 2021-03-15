Charter captain shares story of great white shark catch on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — When fishing charter captain John McLean set shark bait off Pensacola Beach a few weeks ago, he never would have thought a great white shark would bite.

“It’s just a waiting game,” McLean said from Pensacola Beach Monday. “It can take 15 minutes. It can take six hours because you’re waiting for the shark to come to you. You never know what’s going to be on the other end of the line.”

McLean, a former Pensacola Iceflyers goaltender, started Big John Shark Fishing Adventures about three years ago. Since then, his clients have caught makos, hammerheads but never a great white — until March 3.

McLean said a group of Idaho residents chartered a shark fishing trip from the shores of Pensacola Beach with his company. Within minutes, they had a great white shark, he said.

It would take the Idaho vacationers 39 minutes to bring in the shark, but it was worth it, McLean said.

“I saw the fin and I saw the black eyes kind of stare through your soul,” McLean said. “I said to myself, ‘is that a Great White?’ It came up a little closer. I turned to the people from Idaho and said, “Wow, you guys just caught a Great White.’”

In a video posted to YouTube, McLean picks fun at the Idahoan angler, saying he would “roast him” on social media if he didn’t pull it in.

He said he now regrets it after seeing the size of the shark. It is illegal to measure a great white because the species of shark is endangered and federally protected. However, McLean estimates it was about 12 feet long and about 1,100 pounds.

“It could have been 13 (feet) for all I know,” he said.

McLean said hooking a great white is rare, especially from the shores of a beach. However, McLean said they are out in the Gulf of Mexico.

Just last week, two great white sharks were tracked by researchers off the Gulf Coast, just the sound of Mobile Bay.

For that reason, he warned beachgoers should stay out of the water at dusk and dawn — a feeding time for sharks. However, he said sharks, including great whites, aren’t looking to bother humans and should be protected.

“I always try to keep every shark that we catch under 40 minutes,” he said, referencing reel times. “This one was right at 39 minutes to be exact. It just puts less stress on the shark … As exciting as it was, I know how endangered the shark is, so my thing was dehooking this and release it as fast as possible.”

McLean encourages others who might want to shark fish after seeing his catch to educate themselves before doing so. He said the epic catch will be something he and his clients remember for a long time.

“It was just all around one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.