Charges upgraded in Escambia County, FL road rage shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man is now charged with attempted murder for an alleged road rage shooting in May.

William Nicholson, 27, is accused of firing two shots at a man at a gas station on Pine Forest Road near Interstate 10 on May 13.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholson fired the shots after another driver cut him off in traffic. The victim was wounded, but the injury wasn’t serious, the sheriff’s office said.

Nicholson was arrested two days later and initially faced charges that included aggravated battery and firing a weapon in public. Nicholson had a court hearing Friday at which bond was set at $200,000 on the upgraded attempted murder charge.

