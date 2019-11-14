Charges dropped against man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts on 20 men, bathe in bleach

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Charges against a Cantonment man accused of forcing a woman to perform sexual acts on several men have been dropped.

50-year-old John Chess Foster was arrested last month after reports that he had facilitated sexual encounters between a woman and more than 20 different men. The reports said, while on meth, Foster forced the woman to sit naked, and then told her what sexual acts to perform on the men. She would later be forced to take a bath in bleach, according to the report.

According to court documents, efforts to find and communicate with the victim in the case were unsuccessful. The documents state the victim had agreed to meet with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office but did not appear as scheduled nor answer phone calls to either agency.

Foster was charged with sex trafficking, sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of battery. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on November 5th.