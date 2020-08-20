Charges dismissed against Pensacola protester who jumped on car’s hood

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Charges have been dismissed against a protester caught on camera riding on the hood of a car across 3 Mile Bridge.
A group of protesters had gathered near the bridge in June as part of ongoing demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May.
The Office of the State Attorney said the victim in the case has not been cooperative, which factored into the decision to dismiss the charges against Jason Uphaus, who rode on the hood across the bridge into Gulf Breeze.
Uphaus had been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
