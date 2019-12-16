Ceremony for NAS victims could happen at Veterans Memorial Park

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- A ceremony for NAS Pensacola shooting victims could happen at Veterans Memorial Park according to Mayor Grover Robinson.

“We are partnering with the group that runs Veterans Memorial Park,” Robinson said. “It’s a city property that they manage but we are going to help them however we can to do it.”

Robinson says this is a military community, and the amount of support is huge, that’s why a large venue is needed for a community ceremony.

“I don’t think an inside facility, unless we went to the bay center would work,” Robinson said. “That is why I think something like Veterans Memorial Park would work. I have talked to them about it and I don’t know where they are with it, but they are talking about it.”

