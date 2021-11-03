Century man arrested on child sexual battery charges

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Century man, who was one of four arrested for child neglect, has now been accused of sexual battery on a child.

Michael Tedder, 29, was charged by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old.

The investigation started Oct. 20 when the victim disclosed to a school friend she had been raped by Tedder. Her friend told a guidance counselor about the abuse and a report was made to the Department of Children and Families and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim then talked directly to the guidance counselor. She said Tedder has raped her. When the guidance counselor walked the victim back to class, she said “she felt like a huge weight had been lifted,” according to the arrest report.

The school’s assistant principal said she sat with the victim for a few minutes. She said the victim told her she did not want to be alone with Tedder. She said Tedder raped her and she said once she healed, he would do it again.

A deputy went to Tedder’s residence and observed “nasty” living conditions leading to four adults being arrested for child neglect.

Tedder was booked again into the Escambia County Jail Thursday on the new charge and has a bond set at $3 million.