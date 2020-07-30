Century gas station sells winning CASH4LIFE lottery ticket

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A quick stop in Century has made one man or woman a lot wealthier.

On Wednesday, July 29 the Southern Pit Stop on North Century Boulevard sold a winning ticket for CASH4LIFE® drawing, earning the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

The winning numbers were 8-11-21-36-39 and the Cash Ball was 2. The store will receive $10,000 for selling the top prize-winning ticket.

The identity of the lucky winner was not released.

More information about CASH4LIFE:

This popular multi-state game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE. CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9:00 p.m., ET at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters studio FLORIDA LOTTERY COMMUNICATIONS

