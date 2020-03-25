Caught on Camera: suspect breaking into cars in Bellview

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is looking for a vehicle burglary suspect caught on a security camera.
In the Facebook post, ECSO says it happened on the 5800th block of Nashville Avenue and the suspect was wearing distinctive clothing, such as a University of Miami hat.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9120.
