Caught on Camera: suspect breaking into cars in Bellview

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is looking for a vehicle burglary suspect caught on a security camera.

In the Facebook post, ECSO says it happened on the 5800th block of Nashville Avenue and the suspect was wearing distinctive clothing, such as a University of Miami hat.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9120.

