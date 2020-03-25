Caught on Camera: suspect breaking into cars in Bellview

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office is looking for a vehicle burglary suspect caught on a security camera.

In the Facebook post, ECSO says it happened on the 5800th block of Nashville Avenue and the suspect was wearing distinctive clothing, such as a University of Miami hat.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9120.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories