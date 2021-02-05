Caught on camera: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle in Royal Arms Motel parking lot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after surveillance video captured him shooting into a vehicle in the parking lot of Royal Arms Motel on Mobile Highway Feb. 3.

Brandon Deon Jackson

Deputies say Brandon Deon Jackson, 34, opened fire on the vehicle the victim was driving. Video surveillance of the incident was obtained, and Jackson was located on the motel property. Jackson was arrested on the following charges: Attempted Homicide, Use/Display of a Firearm During a Felony, Deadly Missiles, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Discharging a Firearm in Public.

