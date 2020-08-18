CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies say naked Navarre man stalked young girl

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a Navarre man who deputies say stalked a little girl while naked.

Deputies say 50-year-old Eric William Straight was charged with aggravated stalking and trespassing after he knocked on a 7-year-old girl’s window several times in August.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson showed reporters video of the incident during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The video shows Straight knocking on the girl’s window and walking around outside of the window.

Johnson called Straight a “scumbag” during the news conference and said his alleged actions were a disgrace.

“The parents suspected something before this, so they installed a camera. This is what the camera recorded. You know, I can’t make this up: 50-year-old man knocking on a 7-year-old girl’s window.”

Straight was arrested Sunday and has since been released on bond.

