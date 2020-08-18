NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a Navarre man who deputies say stalked a little girl while naked.
Deputies say 50-year-old Eric William Straight was charged with aggravated stalking and trespassing after he knocked on a 7-year-old girl’s window several times in August.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson showed reporters video of the incident during a news conference Tuesday morning.
The video shows Straight knocking on the girl’s window and walking around outside of the window.
Johnson called Straight a “scumbag” during the news conference and said his alleged actions were a disgrace.
“The parents suspected something before this, so they installed a camera. This is what the camera recorded. You know, I can’t make this up: 50-year-old man knocking on a 7-year-old girl’s window.”
Straight was arrested Sunday and has since been released on bond.
LATEST STORIES:
- Another Catholic priest in Archdiocese of Mobile tests positive for COVID-19
- Auburn Police to address Safer at Home non-compliance
- Gov. Greg Abbott proposes Texas cities that defund police have ability to increase property taxes frozen
- Secretary of State says masks not required to vote in Alabama
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies say naked Navarre man stalked young girl