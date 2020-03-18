Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Catholic Diocese announces PreK-12 classes on campuses will be canceled through April 15

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School closed hanging sign.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee sent the following announcement Wednesday.

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee announces the cancellation of classes on campuses, for grades PreK-12, through April 15, 2020, in accordance with the directive of Governor Desantis and the Florida Department of Education.

The temporary closing of Early Learning Centers will be determined on a site by site basis. The Office of Catholic Schools is currently developing a Continuity of Learning plan to continue and advance student learning. Faculty are training in distance education. Principals of the diocese will be sending forthcoming information to parents in the coming days.

For up to date information, visit www.ptdiocese.org.

Director of Communications

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories