Catholic Diocese announces PreK-12 classes on campuses will be canceled through April 15

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee sent the following announcement Wednesday.

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee announces the cancellation of classes on campuses, for grades PreK-12, through April 15, 2020, in accordance with the directive of Governor Desantis and the Florida Department of Education.

The temporary closing of Early Learning Centers will be determined on a site by site basis. The Office of Catholic Schools is currently developing a Continuity of Learning plan to continue and advance student learning. Faculty are training in distance education. Principals of the diocese will be sending forthcoming information to parents in the coming days.

For up to date information, visit www.ptdiocese.org.

