CatCountry 98.7 named 2019 CMA Station of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s locally-owned country radio station, CatCountry 98.7, has been named 2019 Radio Station of the Year by the Country Music Association (CMA).
Carrie Underwood called Brent and Candy to announce the win. This is the second time in three years Cat Country 98.7 has won the coveted CMA Station of the Year award.
CatCountry 98.7 personalities Brent & Candy were also nominated by the CMA for the 2018 Radio Personalities of the Year for The Cat Pak Morning Show. Brent & Candy’s CatPak Morning Show is “Live & Local” 5A to 10A Monday-Friday on CatCountry 98.7 and on www.CatCountry987.com.