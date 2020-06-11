Carpenters Park splash pad now open in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A newly constructed splash pad at Carpenters Park in Milton is now open.

The park, located at 5252 Munson Highway, is open to 50 people or less as of now, the City of Milton says. This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted some restrictions on social gatherings during Phase 2 of Florida’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

The park’s planned Memorial Day grand opening was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it officially opened June 5.

In a video on the City of Milton’s Facebook page, city manager Randy Jorgenson said getting the splash pad open was years in the making.

