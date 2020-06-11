Carpenters Park splash pad now open in Milton

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A newly constructed splash pad at Carpenters Park in Milton is now open.

The park, located at 5252 Munson Highway, is open to 50 people or less as of now, the City of Milton says. This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted some restrictions on social gatherings during Phase 2 of Florida’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

The park’s planned Memorial Day grand opening was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it officially opened June 5.

In a video on the City of Milton’s Facebook page, city manager Randy Jorgenson said getting the splash pad open was years in the making.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories