Car flips into the woods in fatal Washington County crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– A 19-year-old died in a serious crash early Tuesday morning after the car overturned into the woods.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says Maddison Warren was driving on State Road 79 near Vernon Florida when the car left the roadway and struck the culvert.

The FHP report says Warren’s car went airborne before landing upside down in the woods off the shoulder of the road. Warren was partially ejected and the report says they were not wearing a seatbelt.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories