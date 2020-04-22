Car flips into the woods in fatal Washington County crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– A 19-year-old died in a serious crash early Tuesday morning after the car overturned into the woods.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says Maddison Warren was driving on State Road 79 near Vernon Florida when the car left the roadway and struck the culvert.

The FHP report says Warren’s car went airborne before landing upside down in the woods off the shoulder of the road. Warren was partially ejected and the report says they were not wearing a seatbelt.

