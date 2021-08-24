Car engine still running when Escambia deputies arrive at deadly shooting scene

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — When Escambia County Sheriff deputies responded to a ‘man down’ call on North Loop Road, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a brown Chevrolet Malibu, with the engine still running.

Deputies arrived on the scene Monday at about 6:20 p.m., according to an ESCO Facebook post.

They found a 33-year-old male victim dead with a single gunshot wound.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

