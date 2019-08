PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police say a car is submerged in the water at C Street and Pine Street in Pensacola.

The vehicle crashed through the gate at AC Williams Seafood at a high rate of speed and ran off a dock into the water.

It is unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle until it’s pulled from the water. Search and rescue is on the way as well as recovery vehicles.