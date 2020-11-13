Car crashes into Destin Motel 6

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a car crashed into a wall of a Motel 6 in Destin Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office say a man was parking his car when he accidentally hit the accelerator.

No one was injured.

The 41-year-old man was charged with DUI.

