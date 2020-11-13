Car crashes into Destin Motel 6

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a car crashed into a wall of a Motel 6 in Destin Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office say a man was parking his car when he accidentally hit the accelerator.
No one was injured.
The 41-year-old man was charged with DUI.
LATEST STORIES:
- Saints glad Sanders is on their side in rematch vs 49ers
- Principal at Pensacola Catholic High School tests positive for COVID-19
- The Doctor Is In: Milestones in the first year of life
- Mobile Police searching for man wanted for robbing convenience store, causing Government Street crash
- Savannah Bananas bringing baseball back to Hank Aaron Stadium