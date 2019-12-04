Cantonment man previously charged with human trafficking back in jail

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested for human trafficking before the charges were dropped is now back in the Escambia County Jail.

John Chess Foster, 50, is now facing charges of battery and domestic battery by strangulation for an incident in June 2019 involving the same victim.

The victim and Foster have been in an alleged abusive relationship for years. In June, the woman accused Foster of slapping, kicking and choking her leaving bruises all over her body.

In October, deputies were called to Foster’s home in Cantonment where the victim accused him of being high on methamphetamine and forcing her to perform sexual acts on more than 20 men then making her bathe in bleach to clean it up. In that case, human trafficking charges were later dropped because the victim never met with the state attorney to discuss the charges against Foster.

It’s unclear why Foster is charged again with battery after it was dropped two months ago but the Office of the State Attorney still has not heard from the victim.

Foster is scheduled back in court December 20th. He’s in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

