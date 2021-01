BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A 41-year-old Cantonment man died in a three-car crash on Beverly Parkway Thursday afternoon.

The man was driving west on Beverly Parkway approaching the intersection Rock Island Place when his car collided with the left side of an oncoming van. The van was then rear-ended by an SUV.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was pronounced.