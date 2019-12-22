Cantonment man dies in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) A man from Cantonment is dead after the Florida Highway Patrol says he was hit by an SUV while walking on US Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County Florida Saturday night. The report says the victim was walking in the outside lane of Highway 90 at about 8:30 last night when he was hit by a 2008 Toyota Four Runner. The man died at the scene.

The report says it was dark and raining. The crash happened near the intersection of Whitsett Lane. The driver and three passengers in the SUV were not hurt. There’s no word on any charges at this time.