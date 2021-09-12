Cantonment man dies after being hit by SUV

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man from Cantonment is dead after being hit by an SUV late Saturday night. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking from the shoulder of Highway 90 across the road and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The report says the driver tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The crash happened on Highway 90 near Field Creek Drive in Escambia County Florida at about 11:30 Saturday night. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not hurt.