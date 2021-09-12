Cantonment man dies after being hit by SUV

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man from Cantonment is dead after being hit by an SUV late Saturday night. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking from the shoulder of Highway 90 across the road and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The report says the driver tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The crash happened on Highway 90 near Field Creek Drive in Escambia County Florida at about 11:30 Saturday night. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories