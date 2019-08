PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating a suspect who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a plumbing business.

The suspect burglarized Anytime Plumber on West Airport Boulevard July 14 between 10 and 11:30 a.m. He stole brass and copper plumbing components and electronics from a boat parked on the property.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.